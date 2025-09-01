NFL Execs Expect Patriots to Take Huge Step Forward
The New England Patriots are heading into the 2025 NFL season with some high hopes for what could be in store for their 17-game slate ahead.
Following up from two straight four-win seasons, the Patriots made an emphasis across this offseason that they wouldn't remain complacent with the group they were set to roll out for the coming year. New England overhauled the coaching staff, spent a good chunk of cash in free agency, and brought in a bit more of a stable supporting cast to surround Drake Maye.
On paper, it looks to be the perfect storm for the Patriots to have a bounce-back year and potentially get back on the map with their first winning season since 2021. And for executives around the league, they seem to share that same sentiment of what New England's season could hold.
The Athletic's Jeff Howe recently polled 25 league decision-makers, questioning which NFL teams look primed to exceed expectations for the 2025 season. As for the Patriots, they found their way up the ladder to be tied as the number-one team eyeing a breakout.
"The Patriots and Raiders, who hired accomplished head coaches this offseason, are on the verge of bouncing back," Howe wrote. "We’ll see if either is capable of making a playoff push, but they should both be more competitive. '(The Patriots) will be super well-coached, and the division is wide open,' an executive said."
In all, the Patriots had seven total votes from NFL executives –– meeting the same total that the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders also held at the top of the list.
As for the hopes of a competitive playoff push for New England in year one of the Mike Vrabel era, seeing just how successful that is remains to be seen, and likely will bank on multiple things falling in place.
The offensive supporting cast around Maye will need to be sound and stable, especially the offensive line. The pass rush will need to take a few steps forward from their lapses in 2024. And maybe most importantly, Maye himself will have to take another leap in year two to continue to rise amongst the best young quarterbacks in the league.
If those factors can connect for New England in a challenging AFC, a playoff berth could be well within reach, but that remains to be seen if it comes to fruition. For those who are working upstairs in league front offices, though, the belief of seeing the Patriots pan out seems to be pretty favorable.
