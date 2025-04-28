Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Grades
With the 2025 NFL Draft coming to an end, many analysts are giving their opinions and grades for every team around the league. While we won't truly know how good or bad each team's class is for at least a few years, the immediate consensus surrounding the Patriots is that they knocked this class out of the park.
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: A-
"In the middle rounds, the Patriots made similar moves with the splashiest pure center of this class in Jared Wilson, as well as run-stuffing DT Joshua Farmer and twitchy edge rusher Bradyn Swinson. In between, New England boosted its skill position talent, nabbing one of this year's most dependable all-around running backs in TreVeyon Henderson, as well as the cat-quick Kyle Williams, giving Maye legitimate playmakers. I'm not convinced that the Patriots added many true superstars this year, but this was the foundational class the franchise needed to re-establish the roster."
Eric Froton, NBC Sports: A-
"The Patriots lean into their offseason roster restructuring after a very active free agency period. OT/G Campbell is widely considered to be the most bankable OL in the class. The avalanche of offensive linemen who went off the board in the first round made this pick look better in hindsight. TreVeyon gives the Pats a home threat they desperately needed, while Kyle Williams was one of the true risers of the post-season evaluation process. Wilson is a freak athlete and the best C in the 2025 class who should step in and contribute immediately. Both Farmer and Swinson were fringe top-100 players on many big boards who went far later than anticipated. Hard to argue with what the Patriots did in their first draft under the guidance of HC Mike Vrabel."
Kristopher Knox. Bleacher Report: A+
"New England continued building its offense on Day 2, using the 38th pick on Ohio State running back RB TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson should make an immediate impact as a ball-carrier and as a pass-catcher. He'll add some much-needed home run ability to the Patriots offense. He will pair with Rhamondre Stevenson to create a backfield that should concern opposing defensive coordinators this season. Kyle Williams should give Maye an explosive target who can generate big plays before or after the catch."
