Patriots Surprisingly Release Veteran DB
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — With the start of the 2025 NFL season rapidly approaching, the New England Patriots have sent proverbial shockwaves through the region by parting ways with a former team captain.
The Pats, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, are releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, after three seasons in New England.
The move comes as a veritable surprise to Patriots fans and media alike. Peppers had figured prominently within the Pats defensive alignments during training camp and the preseason. In fact, he had often taken the role as the top safety on the Pats’ depth chart in the new, aggressive defensive style of head coach Mike Vrabel.
Peppers, via Schefter’s report, still has $4.32 million guaranteed remaining on his contract. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the Patriots created $1.46M in 2025 cap space and $6.75M in 2026 cap space with Peppers’ release.
Peppers joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2022. At safety, both he and fellow safety Kyle Dugger formed one of the top defensive backfield tandems in the NFL, routinely leading the team in snaps taken on defense. Peppers put up Pro Bowl-worthy numbers in 2023, finishing the year with 78 total tackles, eight passes-defensed, one sack and one interception, as well as a forced fumble and a recovery in 15 games played.
Unfortunately, Peppers’ 2024 campaign would be marked more by controversy and injury than his on-field productivity. The 29-year-old was placed on the commissioner's exempt list in October due to his arrest on charges of domestic violence and cocaine possession. During that time, Peppers was prohibited from attending both practice and games and remained inactive for eight games (from weeks 5–12) of the regular season. The Michigan product was removed from the commissioner's exempt list and officially reinstated in November. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges in January.
Prior to New England’s Week 16 matchup, Peppers injured his hamstring and was subsequently sidelined for the last three games of the season. He finished the season with 40 combined tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception in six games and six starts.
Over the course of his eight-year NFL career, he has aligned at box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker and even taken some snaps on the defensive line. Peppers also has plenty of experience on special teams, making him one of the most physical and multi-faceted players on their roster.
In Peppers’ absence New England’s safeties group now consists of Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus, Brendan Schooler, and rookie Craig Woodson.
