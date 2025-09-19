Patriots Star CB Questionable vs. Steelers
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wasted little time in revealing the status of his top defender for his team’s Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pats’ second-team, All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez — in addition to defensive end Keion White and tight end Jack Westover — is officially questionable for this weekend’s contest at Gillette Stadium. Vrabel confirmed the players’ status during his final meeting with the media before the start of the NFL’s Week 3 slate.
“I'll start off by saying Keion [White], Gonzo [Christian Gonzalez] and Jack Westover will be questionable for the game,” Vrabel said. “No other injury designations.”
Gonzalez practiced for the third straight day this week. Having been absent from all on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury on July 28, the Pats’ second-team All-Pro corner was spotted taking part in open-field tackling drills throughout the week — an area in which the team has struggled throughout the first two weeks of the season. Gonzalez’s presence on the field appears to indicate that his hamstring is responding well to the limited action he is currently seeing on the practice fields.
Still, Vrabel was quick to remind that Gonzalez’s initial status does not confirm that he will be active for Week 3.
“We listed him as limited, which means that he did some work, and we'll still kind of evaluate where he's at towards closer to the game,” Vrabel added. “So again, it was good to see him out there. It's very good to have him out there, and the more guys we can get out there, the better.”
With Gonzalez out for the Patriots’ 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, the Pats started cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries. Both Marcus Jones and Charles Woods assumed the duties in nickel packages and in the slot. While New England was able to secure their first win of the season, the defensive backfield struggled without its star in the lineup. Despite the efforts of Davis, Austin and Jones, the Pats had their share of difficulties in man coverage — clearly an indication of the need for Gonzalez back in the lineup as soon as possible.
Vrabel also confirmed that defensive end Keion White would carry the designation of ‘questionable’ into the game, having made his long-awaited return to the practice field earlier this week. The former Georgia Tech standout had been out of action since last week due to an illness, which has remained undisclosed. White was also sidelined for the Pats’ Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
At his best, White exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front. Though he is still considered a developmental talent as a pass-rush prospect, he can also be an immediate contributor against the run, provided he is placed on the edges. Therefore, it is not a stretch to think that White will find success this week, if active, In fact, White acknowledged that the team has already installed packages that see him bump inside with newcomer Milton Williams moving outside, all while working alongside tackle Christian Barmore.
Lastly, Patriots fullback/tight end Jack Westover is the third and final Patriot heading into Week 3 with an injury designation. Westover, a limited practice participant throughout the week, has logged 17 snaps on offense and 44 special teams snaps during New England’s first two games this season.
