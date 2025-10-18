Patriots Add Two Players for Titans Game
With less than 24 hours remaining until their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans kicks off at Nissan Stadium, the New England Patriots have added a pair from their scout team to their game day roster.
The Pats have confirmed that they are elevating running back Terrell Jennings and cornerback Miles Battle from their practice squad. It will mark the second time Jennings has been promoted and Battle’s first for game day action this season.
Given Jennings’ experience with working within Josh McDaniels’ offense, the Pats’ practice squadder has been the team’s most initial choice to replace Antonio Gibson in the lineup. Accordingly, the 24-year-old remains confident that he is ready to to assume the role when called into duty. He did not align on any offensive snaps, while taking part on only seven plays on special teams in the Patriots’ 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.
"I prepare every day," Jennings recently said. "I'm sitting in the same meeting room as the guys every day. I mean, it's not really anything hard for me to jump into because I'm practicing during the week, I'm still learning the offense. Then, of course, on the practice squad, some offenses run similar things to us, so I'm still getting reps and things I need to do for the week."
Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6’0” 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats signed as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. Jennings played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats' second-team offense during training camp During the preseason, he carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Therefore, it should come as little-to-no surprise that Jennings’ experience has once again made him the choice to take Gibson’s place — especially given his comfortable fit within New England’s run-heavy game plan.
Battle originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in May 2024. The 6’3” 197-pounder, was released by Kansas City after training camp and was signed by New England to the practice squad in October. He was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Jan. 4, 2025, and played in his first NFL game in the season-finale vs. Buffalo (Jan. 5) finishing with two tackles and three passes-defensed. Battle was released by New England at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad.
With veteran reserve Charles Woods listed as questionable for thie weekend’s matchup, Battle is likley being added to to the game day roster to provide depth behind starters Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III and slot corner Marcus Jones.
