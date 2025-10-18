Should Patriots Consider Reunion with Former Star CB?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — During his four seasons with the New England Patriots, free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore was both highly praised and accordingly decorated.
The Rock Hill, SC native was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after leading the league with six interceptions and 20 passes-defensed. He earned three [of his five] Pro Bowl nods, received two first-team All-Pro selections, and was a member of the team that won a championship in Super Bowl LIII.
Given his previous success in New England — along with the Pats’ present need for depth at cornerback — it comes as little surprise that Gilmore may once again find himself in the Pats’ crosshairs, as both he and the team continue to mull their options on the free agent and trade markets respectively.
“I’m told the Patriots are still on the lookout for help at corner, per sources,” reported NFL Insider Josina Anderson. “Age and contract terms still have to be in line with future considerations, as was the case before.
“Monitoring names in their past as well,” Anderson continued.
While the Patriots would unquestionably welcome the prowess Gilmore can still bring to the field, his experience and veteran presence — two attributes he brought to each team for which he has subsequently played — could hold an influential role in the development of cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, and Carlton Davis.
Though the skeptic might scoff at the suggestion given his age, Gilmore’s intangibles continue to outweigh the number of years listed on his resume. Even at age 35, the 6’0” 190-pound defensive back has proven himself to be a capable option among the top players at his position for several years.
Gilmore spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, under the tutelage of former Pats’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He finished with a total of 56 combined tackles (40 solo), nine pass deflections, and one interception in 15 games and 15 starts — earning him an overall grade of 63.9 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 94th amongst 222 qualifying cornerbacks in 2024.
In short, Gilmore can still play, and would be a welcomed addition to the perimeter of New England’s defensive backfield.
Yet, his most important impact may actually be more deeply felt on the sidelines and in the Pats’ locker room.
Appearing in all 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, Gilmore finished the campaign with 68 total tackles, 13 passes-defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble. While those numbers may not have illuminated the Cowboys team stat sheet, Gilmore’s contributions to the team were as much about leadership as on-field ability.
Having been acquired from the Indianapolis Colts via trade (in exchange for a compensatory fifth round selection) in March 2023, Gilmore was expected to serve as an experienced presence in the Cowboys secondary opposite top cornerback Trevon Diggs. Unfortunately, an ACL tear during one-on-one practice drills in September put an abrupt end to Diggs’ season. Accordingly, Gilmore was once again thrust into a prominent role in helping to keep Dallas’ cornerback room focused.
Despite still having the talent to lead the Cowboys’ secondary, cornerback DaRon Bland emerged as their primary option at the position, breaking up 15 passes and leading the NFL with nine interceptions. taking on Diggs’ aggressive play style in the secondary. Bland has since praised Gilmore’s willingness to lend insight as a key factor in his ascension to the NFC’s upper echelon of defensive backs.
Heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots clearly have a need for additional depth at the position. Reserve Charles Woods is battling a knee injury and is questionable for this weekend’s game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Former starter Alex Austin has been relegated to emergency and special teams duty, while Miles Battle and Kobee Minor remain as extra options on the practice squad.
Though his on-field skills, along with his leadership abilities, should make him a strong consideration for the Pats in the coming days, the “Gilly Lock” aura would still look great for any team in need of solid veteran presence in the secondary.
Accordingly, a second tour of duty in Foxborough may be just what both parties need to find greater success in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!