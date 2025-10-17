Patriots Reveal Star WR Status vs. Titans
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans less than 48 hours from kickoff, the New England Patriots have provided some insight on which members of the team will be suiting up this weekend in Nashville.
The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, are designating cornerback Charles Woods (knee), safetyJaylinn Hawkins (hamstring), linebacker/defensive end Harold Landry (ankle) and receiver Stefon Diggs (chest) are questionable for Week 7.
While each listed player is capable of having a significant impact on this weekend’s contest, Diggs is the highest-profile of the aforementioned quartet. He was limited for the Pats’ final two Week 7 practices with a chest injury. The two-time All Pro has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. On the season, the Maryland product leads New England’s receivers with 32 catches for 387 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. Should he be unable to play against Tennessee, the Patriots will undoubtedly struggle to mitigate the absence of one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most valuable and experienced targets.
Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs. Though the Pats’ first five games, he has compiled 23 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks. He was unsurprisingly a sporadic participant in practice this week after missing New England’s Week 6 win in New Orleans. He left the Pats’ Week 4 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury just before halftime after suffering a hamstring injury and did not return for the remainder of the game.
Landry’s prolonged absence should cause concern for New England heading into Week 7. The veteran linebacker left New England’s Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints early in first quarter while attempting to stop a run by Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. Landry remained down after his knee buckled outward. He ultimately walked off slowly under his own power.
While Landry was evaluated away from the playing field, he returned to the Pats defense for the next series. The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 22 total tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and a team-leading 4.5 sacks.
Should Landry be absent for this weekend’s game, the Pats are like to turn to defensive Keion White to make the start in his place. In four games, the Georgia Tech product has compiled five total tackles. White was out for the Pats’ Week 6 victory over the Saints in New Orleans last weekend.
