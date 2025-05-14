Patriots Analyst Blasts Bill Belichick as Legend Spirals
The New England Patriots have certainly fallen on hard times since the departure of Tom Brady in March 2020, and so has Bill Belichick.
Following Brady's exit, Belichick went just 29-36 with one playoff appearance the next four seasons before he and the Patriots decided to part ways after the 2023 season.
Now, Belichick is the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, but he is once again wrapped up in controversy thanks to his controversial relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.
Belichick's reputation has absorbed severe damage over the last several months to the point where some have wondered if he is even fit to coach anymore. That includes former Patriots players.
Now, another Pats analyst has taken aim at Belichick, with Sara Marshall of Musket Fire noting that New England is lucky to have moved on from the six-time Super Bowl winner when it did.
"Throughout the dynasty era, New England was no stranger to controversy, and the NFL punished them because of it," Marshall wrote. "Regardless of whether they arguably abused their power in an attempt to derail the Patriots, Belichick was consistently at the forefront of the drama, and that hasn't changed since leaving Foxboro."
Marshall said that New England should be thankful that the Belichick-Hudson relationship did not take place under its watch.
"Instead, they're on the outside looking in and can be thankful they don't have another Belichick problem to deal with," Marshall added. "Fortunately, they have the beginning of the Mike Vrabel era to look forward to, and it's so far, so good."
It's truly amazing how Belichick's status has been almost irreparably harmed. He has fallen from his reputation as one of the greatest coaches ever to become a media punchline, and it's going to be exceedingly difficult for the 72-year-old to recover.
Perhaps he can lift North Carolina's football program from the depths of mediocrity. We'll see.
