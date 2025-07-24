Patriots' Veteran Reveals Training Camp Mindset
FOXBORO, MA. — Robert Spillane isn't new to the Mike Vrabel system.
In 2018, the linebacker spent this rookie season with the Tennessee Titans under their former head coach. Seven seasons later, Spillane and Vrabel reunite in New England.
So Spillane knew what to expect in his first training camp practice with the Patriots under his new head coach.
"Effort and finish is our number one goal out there on every play, and it starts with that and it ends with that," Spillane said. "(Vrabel's) going to put out the best people that want to work, and want to put out the effort."
After a rookie campaign with the Titans, Spillane found a home in Pittsburgh and later found himself a household name among football fans with the Raiders. The hard-hitting linebacker recorded 306 total tackles in Las Vegas after signing a two-year deal in 2023.
The Patriots — looking to get faster on that side of the ball and moving off of longtime cog Ja'Whaun Bentley — brought in Spillane on a three year deal worth $33 million. It was one of the many new faces the new regime brought in.
"We had a great offseason, but that doesn't promise you anything," Spillane said. "We gotta come in here and work every day and that's what we started today."
Now for Spillane, without the pads on, he won't be doing what he'd be doing come Week 1. Without full contact, it gives a chance for the defensive unit — one that Spillane mentioned is chock-full of leaders — to hone in on some other skills.
"You get footwork, you get back into football shape," Spillane said. "Putting your hands on people, ripping them off blocks. Getting to the ball, getting around the guys. Getting to know your teammates."
Those new teammates include defensive tackle Milton Williams and cornerback Carlton Davis, part of a fast-spending defensive spree when free agency opened up in the winter.
With the car slowly driving away from the bad season of 2024, those coming from other places are hoping to set a new culture. A culture Spillane thinks can take the Patriots far.
"It's at an all-time high," Spillane said of the excitement in the building. "I’ve never been more excited excited going into a year with a group of guys.
