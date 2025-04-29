Patriots 2025 Draft Grades: Head of the Class?
As the images of the 2025 NFL Draft begin to fade into the background, the New England Patriots are poised to welcome one of their most-heralded draft classes in over a decade.
The Pats made 11 selections, highlighted by their acquisition of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell in the first-round. While they earned rave reviews for their first selection of draft weekend, the remaining choices have led many national analysts, Patriots media and the fan base to believe that this season may the an exciting one
In that vein, here is a pick-by-pick evaluation of the Patriots 2025 Draft class, along with an overall great for the efforts of coach Mike Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and the rest of the Patriots draft weekend decision-makers.
Round 1, Pick 4: OT Will Campbell
Considered the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. The 21-year-old left tackle is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, he is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills.
Still, the biggest question surrounding Campbell is his and wingspan measurements. Having measured within minimal increments of the 33-inch standard arm length, some have questioned whether a move inside to guard may best accentuate his skill set. However, Campbell’s tenacity, strength and lateral movement provide enough on-field evidence to support his earning the starting tackle position in short order.
Grade A-
Round 2, Pick 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson
While some Patriots fans initially believed round 2 to be a bit soon for addressing the team’s need at running back, merely one additional glance at Henderson’s prowess at running back confirms the Pats’ reasoning. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Buckeyes team captain should provide an exciting complement to presumed starting back Rhamondre Stevenson. Expected to fill a third-down role in New England’s backfield, Henderson is also an adept pass-catcher and above-average pass blocker. In short, he has the potential of becoming an explosive playmaker in Josh McDaniels’ offense.
Grade: A
Round 3, Pick 69: WR Kyle Williams
Williams’ self-professed “electric” style of play is expected to add a dimension to the Patriots passing game which has been seldom seen in recent years. Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, the 22-year-old is also an adept route-runner. Williams’ possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field. If Williams is able to break free, he is quite capable of turning a short-spaced route into a high-yardage touchdown. Provided he works to improve upon last season’s 7.4 drop-percentage, he should provide Josh McDaniels’ offense with a big-play threat.
Grade: A-
Round 3, Pick 95: C Jared Wilson
Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson should provide a boost to a beleagured Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. Wilson’s size and agility should immediately place him in position to compete for the starting center job, along with veterans Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown and Jake Andrews. Considering that he was drafted at pick 95, Wilson may have the chance to become a day two draft steal.
Grade: A+
Round 4, Pick 106: S Craig Woodson
Woodson’s honorable character and high football IQ make him the quintessential Vrabel pick. Not only is the former Cal Golden Bear a natural locker room leader, his ability to read both quarterbacks and receivers should land him a prominent role within New England’s defensive backfield. Still, Woodson’s greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety, hybrid linebacker or nickel corner, the 24-year-old has the chance to make an impact on New England’s aggressive defensive style. Though pick 106 in the fourth round may have been a bit early to secure his services, the Pats valued Woodson higher than most draft pundits and chose him accordingly.
Grade: B-
Round 4, Pick 137: DT Joshua Farmer
Considered by many to be a top-75 talent in this year’s class, Farmer’s selection by the Patriots at pick 137 has unsurprisingly injected him with a potent dose of motivation. The Florida State product possesses the quickness to get into gaps and make some plays in the backfield. Not only is he is a powerful tackler, but he is also an intimidating run defender. Similar in style to Patriots star defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Farmer could either make an impressive complementary piece or a potential starter, as Barmore makes his attempt to return from blood clots which kept him out of action for much of 2025.
Grade: B+
Round 5, Pick 146: ED Bradyn Swinson
Much like Wilson on day two, Swinson has been the consensus draft “steal” of day three. The former LSU Tiger should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power. When deployed in the pass rush, he is quick to attack the quarterback. Should opposing linemen attempt to stack blocks for the run game, his speed allows him to shed his opposition to defend the run. The 6’4” 255-pound edge rusher is capable of defending his field at all three levels and could be in line for a starting role as a rookie.
Grade: A
Round 6, Pick 182: K Andres Borregales
Though using draft capital on specialists is seldom met with positive reviews from fans and draft pundits alike, the Patriots were not willing to leave their desire for Borregales to chance. The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, appearing in 50 games. During that span, he made 74 of 86 field goal attempts as well as 183 of 184 extra points. His best season came in 2025, when he went 18-of-19 on field goals — including a long of 56 — and a perfect 62-of-62 on extra point attempts. Based on his draft position, Borregales should be the front-runner for the kicking job at the outset of training camp.
Grade: B-
Round 7, Pick 220: OT Marcus Bryant
Despite Bryant being a bit of a raw prospect, the Patriots seized the chance to add a 6’7” 317-pound offensive tackle to their stable. Bryant started 29 games at SMU and 13 games at Missouri. Clearly a sizable left tackle with good length, he also showed some agility with impressive running at his pro day. While he will need to play a bit lower to be effective at a pro level. Bryant could be an intriguing project this season.
Grade: B
Round 7, Pick 251: LS Julian Ashby
Perhaps the most polarizing Patriots pick in 2025, Ashby‘s selection is not without merit. The Vanderbilt product played in all 13 games for Commodores in 2024, executing 114 snaps during the season. He also proved himself willing to engage in coverage, earning two tackles, one in each game against Kentucky and South Carolina. While the Pats would have preferred to sign Ashby as an undrafted free agent, the tangible shown in him be several teams led New England’s brass to believe that he would have been drafted between picks 252 and 256 — a chance they were ultimately unwilling to take.
Grade: C
Round 7, Pick 257: CB Kobee Minor
This year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” seems determined to be anything but for the Patriots. Minor is a versatile defensive back with sufficient talent to compete for a roster spot. Last season, his lone campaign with the Tigers, Minor played in 11 games, logging 38 total tackles — seven of which went for loss — two sacks, six passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. Minor’s determination could propel him past his potential. However, a spot on the practice squad may be exactly what he needs to refine his game at the pro level.
Grade: B-
New England’s 2025 draft haul has elicited its share of polarizing opinions. Some would argue that New England’s selection of a kicker in the sixth round, coupled with its choice of a long snapper in the seventh, failed to adequately fulfill its needs. However, the Patriots clearly infused o-line stability, speed and playmaking ability into their offense, while adding potential starters to their defense using third-day draft capital.
While an evaluation of their haul will hold little credibility until mid-season at the earliest, the projected prowess of the Pats 11 selections should be causing more excitement than uneasiness throughout their fanbase heading into the upcoming season.
Final Overall Grade: A
