Patriots Legend May Not Land Another HC Job
New England Patriots legend and arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all-time, Bill Belichick, has taken the 2024 season off from coaching. After parting ways with the Patriots, he didn't end up landing another gig.
While it has been strange to not see Belichick on a sideline, he has been living his best life. Belichick has made a ton of appearances on talk shows, podcasts, and broadcasts. Fans have had a great chance to get to know him and to hear him talk about the game he loves.
Since the start of the season, many have expected that Belichick would find his way back to a coaching job in 2025.
Now, that doesn't seem to be a sure thing.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr took a look at the top head coaching candidates for the 2025 cycle and moving forward. He has his reservations about Belichick getting another job and doesn't thing it's a guarantee.
"Still the most entertaining and discussed figure this cycle, the legendary Bill Belichick is believed by some people to be a prime candidate in the head coaching world and by others a prime candidate for the media world," Orr wrote. "Just like last year at this time, the industry is divided on the eight-time Super Bowl winner (six as a head coach), who will enter next season at age 73."
Belichick has led his teams to a combined 302-165 record as a head coach. He has won six Super Bowls as well.
Seeing teams continue to pass on him would be a bit of a shock.
However, it's also understandable that teams wouldn't roll with Belichick as their new head coach. Due to his legendary status, Belichick has a lot of demands and expects to be a final voice in many different matters. Many teams won't have interest in that.
There is no question that the legendary coach could help bring a Super Bowl to a few contenders. But, it all depends on how much those teams are willing to bend to accomodate him.
All of that being said, this report sets things up for an interesting offseason. Will Belichick end up being a head coach in the NFL again? That remains to be seen, but it's certainly not something that fans should view as a done deal at this point in time.
