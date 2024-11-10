Patriots Rumor: Bill Belichick to Cowboys 'Heating Up'
In recent weeks, the rumors connecting New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick to the Dallas Cowboys have been growing. Many widely believe that Belichick will end up taking over for Mike McCarthy at some point in the future.
Belichick has been enjoying his time away from football this season. He has spent quality time away from football, but has also been enjoying talking on talk shows and podcasts. This season has given fans a better chance to get to know Belichick.
That being said, he's likely to be back on the sidelines for a team in 2025.
Ben Rogers of the Ben and Skin Show has thrown out a new rumor. He states that things between Belichick and the Cowboys are "heating up."
Obviously, it's important to take this rumor with a grain of salt. Rogers is a talk show host, but he's not necessarily a reliable reporter. Until another legitimate insider makes this kind of report, it's important to temper expectations.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz has previously reported about the Belichick and Dallas rumors.
He has stated that Belichick has a good relationship with Jerry Jones and company. That would be a major key to any kind of agreement between the two parties.
There is certainly legitimate reporting behind the idea that Belichick could be an option for the Cowboys. It's something to keep a very close eye on.
So far this season, Dallas has been a massive disappointment. They are just 3-5 through Week 9 and have not been playing well of late. Couple that with the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott is set to miss time due to a hamstring injury and things look even worse.
Assuming the season continues going as it has gone thus far, the Cowboys very well could move on from McCarthy. When that happens, the rumors involving Belichick will hit an all-time high.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Dallas and Belichick. There is no guarantee that the two sides will come together, but there seems to be a very decent chance that the rumors have reality behind them.
