Patriots Could Consider HC Change With Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots are in an interesting situation ahead of the upcoming NFL offseason.
Jerod Mayo has done nothing to give them full confidence that he can be a top-tier head coach. He has made quite a few mistakes and the team has not looked very prepared in most games.
Due to his lack of ability to instill confidence, could the Patriots consider moving on from him for a more stable and clear-cut winning head coach?
Mike Vrabel is set to be one of the top head coaches on the market this offseason. The former New England star linebacker could be exactly the kind of guy who can bring a championship culture to the Patriots. However, he won't be available after this offseason.
Would New England actually consider moving on from Mayo after just one season to target Vrabel?
That is a question that Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer took a look at recently.
"The job has become more attractive. So, do you strike while the iron’s hot?," Breer questioned. "Like I don’t blame you guys for asking that question. I don’t. It’s a fair question if you view Mike Vrabel like I do as like a top 6, 7, 8, head coach in the NFL and football. You have a pretty good idea that he’s going to be a head coach next year, which means if you move on from Jerod Mayo after 2025 or 2026, he won’t be available to you. Well then, like that’s a fair equation to do in your head where it’s like, ok, is it worth riding this out with Jerod if the cost is having a shot at Mike Vrabel."
Vrabel did a great job during his time with the Tennessee Titans and he has been valuable for the Cleveland Browns this year as well in an advisory role.
During his tenure with the Titans, Vrabel got the most out of his players. He set high standards for his guys and he held them to those standards. However, he also handled adversity extremely well.
That is an area that Mayo has struggled with this season. He has talked too much to the media, has deflected blame onto the players, and he simply has not had his team looking sharp and ready to play.
At the very least, the Patriots should consider making this kind of move. Vrabel could be the coach that leads New England back into Super Bowl contention.
Expect to hear a lot of speculation about the Patriots as the offseason draws closer. If they don't start showing more under Mayo throughout the rest of the season, New England may have to make a very tough decision about how they see their future with him leading the way.
