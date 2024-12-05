Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Makes Big Promise About Future
The New England Patriots and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo have had a rough all-around year. With a 3-10 record heading into their bye week, most fans have already turned their attention to the future.
Speaking of the future, there is a big question mark that the franchise will need to answer before anything else.
Is Mayo the right head coach to lead the Patriots into the future? There have been rumblings that New England could consider moving on from him after just one season.
Those rumors come mostly from the team looking unprepared to play in most games. Mayo has also shot himself in the foot with the media on a couple of different occasions this year.
Despite all of the rumors surrounding his future, Mayo spoke out and offered a very bold prediction about his own future.
“In saying that, I tell the players the same thing. The biggest jump you’ll ever have in your career is from year one to year two - as far as becoming a better player, a better professional," Mayo said. "I’m sure, 100%, I will be a better coach in year two than I am in year one.”
If the Patriots do opt to keep him around for the 2025 season, that would be their hope.
Should they bring him back and he continues having the same struggles that he has had this year, New England would almost certainly move on. The one thing saving him this season is the fact that he is in his first year and it's hard to judge a head coach after just one season.
This situation will be a massive decision for the future of the Patriots. They simply can't afford to get it wrong.
Looking ahead to the offseason, there are plenty of potentially elite head coaching candidates who will be available. Other teams will hire those options if New England hangs onto Mayo.
At the end of the day, the Patriots need to make a change now if they are not sold on Mayo being their head coach of the future. If they do think he'll be that guy, they should give him another year and hope that their decision is the right one.
