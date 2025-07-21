Patriots Rookie Receives Stunningly Grim Outlook
The New England Patriots' 2025 NFL Draft class has been widely acclaimed as somewhat of a masterpiece. Not only did they fill some major holes with top-tier talents, but they also nabbed some big-time sleepers in the middle-to-late rounds.
Perhaps the most prominent sleeper on everyone's radar is edge rusher Bradyn Swinson, who the Patriots selected in the fifth round back in April.
New England finished last in the NFL with just 28 sacks last season, so even after adding fellow edge rushers Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency, the Pats' pass rush still needed a boost. Hence the Patriots snatching up Swinson on Day 3.
While some are already expecting Swinson to make some sort of impact in his rookie campaign, Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles of Pats Pulpit are not even entirely convinced that the LSU product will even make the roster.
"Swinson has some potential particularly as a pass rusher, but his spot on the team is not secure," Buchmasser and Kyles wrote. "In order to make the 53-man roster as a rotational depth option on the edge, he will need to prove himself against the likes of K’Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings, Elijah Ponder and Truman Jones over the summer. The Patriots going with just two out of those five players to complement Keion White and Harold Landry could very well happen."
White and Landry are obvious roster locks. You have to think that Chaisson, a former first-round pick who showed significant promise down the stretch with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, will make the 53-man cut, as well. So where does that leave Swinson?
Well, Jennings has widely been viewed as a potential cut or trade candidate, so perhaps the Patriots move him in order to clear room for Swinson, who would almost surely have the edge over both Ponder and Jones. It seems hard to believe that New England won't find a way to get Swinson on the team for Week 1.
