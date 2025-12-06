Undrafted Rookie Continuing to Build Name With Patriots

Who could have possibly imagined that New England Patriots undrafted rookie Elijah Ponder would be outperforming second overall draft pick Abdul Carter in the sack department this season?

Well, truth can sometimes be stranger be fiction. The rookie edge rusher — who’s continually getting more playing time following the trading of Keion White at the deadline — has surpassed the New York Giants rookie, and doing it at an impressive rate.

Through 13 games, Carter has recorded just 1.5 sacks with his time in New York. For Ponder, he's recorded three sacks, all of them coming in his last four games.

A Cal Poly Rookie Outperforming A Top-2 Pick? You Betcha.

When both teams faced off in primetime in Week 13, Ponder was on the field for the Patriots as the team’s third edge rusher. Slotting in right behind K’Lavon Chaisson and Harold Landry, Ponder played 29 defensive snaps, a career-high for the Cal Poly product. Those snaps were good for 53% of all defensive snaps by the Patriots in their 33-15 win over New York.

To go with the uptick in playing time, Ponder also brought down Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart for his third sack of the season, and recovered a fumble in the second quarter. After Christian Elliss and Marte Mapu combined for a ferocious hit on Giants kick returner (and former New England All-Pro) Gunner Olszewski, Ponder fell on the loose ball on one of his 16 special teams snaps.

"He’s just getting better every week," said Mike Smith, the Patriots outside linebackers coach, last week. "There are still a handful of things he’s got to work on and always got to work on, but he’s just a kid. We’re lucky to get him. He was a great find. He’s a great one."

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ponder's ability to find the field as been a testament to his drive. The undrafted rookie was facing an uphill climb to crack the initial 53-man roster this summer, and his late push in the Patriots' preseason games earned him the spot ahead of LSU draft pick Bradyn Swinson. While he hasn't been a focal point in a New England defense continuing to impress all season, his production as of late has been a promising sign for the team.

After the Patriots' win over the Giants, which was the team's 10th straight victory, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Ponder's role on defense and special teams.

"Just trying to get some other guys in there rushing with some speed," Vrabel said. "And obviously their quarterbacks can scramble and run. And we just felt like that was a package that we could try to use and get some other people out on the field."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!