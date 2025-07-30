Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Next Men Step Up
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the heatwave gripping the region reached its third day, the New England Patriots took the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for their seventh day of training camp.
Following consecutive days of practicing in full pads, the Pats decided to lighten the sartorial load on Wednesday by setting shoulder pads and shorts as the morning’s attire. However, injury concerns regarding several key players have the team testing their faithful “next man up” mantra sooner than desired.
In that vein, here is a look at some notable takeaways from day 7 of 2025 Patriots training camp:
Roll Call:
In addition to the high-profile injuries keeping both cornerback Christian Gonzalez and center Garrett Bradbury from the field, linebacker Harold Landry, cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer did not participate in practice on Wednesday.
Offensive tackle Yasir Durant (waived-injured,) receiver Demeer Blankumsee and running back Trayveon Williams (released) were also absent from the field.
Receiver Mack Hollins and offensive lineman Vederian Lowe remain away from the field on PUP.
Quarterback Snapshot:
Starter Drake Maye rebounded from his statistical ebb-and-flow trend, mixing some crowd-pleasing moments while keeping his struggles to a minimum. In summation, the Pats third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft turned in a solid performance. Maye finished 10-of-13 in 11-on-11s and 5-of-7 in 7-on-7 drills. Maye absorbed three sacks during team drills, but also delivered a exquisitely-thrown deep ball to rookie receiver Kyle Williams — a 40+ yard touchdown, which became the consensus play of the day.
Reserve Joshua Dobbs saw greater participation in full team drills, finishing 9-of-11 in 11-on-11s and 4-of-5 in 7-on-7 drills.
Offense Observations:
With Bradbury out, reserve center Ben Brown elevated to the top role with Jared Wilson ascending to the starting spot at left guard. Incumbent Cole Strange aligned with the second-team offense. While it may be a bit premature to declare the battle for left guard to be over, Wilson has clearly emerged as the front-runner due to his versatility and his fit within the Pats offensive schemes. Strange could still be a contender to see some snaps at center in the coming days, as he spent time there on Wednesday.
Receiver Stefon Diggs conintued to develop a strong connection with Maye, hauling in three of the quarterback’s passes on Wednesday — including an impressive slant route, which showcased the All-Pro’s ability to stretch the field with his speed. Second-year receiver Javon Baker and undrafted rookie Efton Chism, III performed well, each logging two catches during full team drills.
While the criticism continues to mount for left tackle Will Campbell, the on-field product the rookie has delivered is nowhere near as dire as some social media click-chasers would have you believe. While he was overtly bested by linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson during 11-on-11 drills on a few occasions, Campbell took 13 pass block reps with the starting offensive line — holding his own in three of the four drill periods. Despite his occasional struggles, the LSU tackle has been a physical, technically proficient blocker while exhibiting exemplary leadership skills.
Defense Observations:
As injuries to Gonzalez and Davis kept them from the field on Wednesday, reserve cornerbacks D.J. James, Alex Austin, Marcus Jones (slot) took the majority of first-team reps. Austin’s aggressive style, coupled with his ability to find the football, has nearly made him a lock for a roster spot. James, a 2024 practice squadder, has also made a strong case by keeping himself in position to make plays on nearly every pass attempt.
Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson showcased his skill set, as well as his aggression by earning two sacks of Maye on Wednesday — beating Campbell on each attempt. Chiasson has been a standout performer at camp due to his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson’s performance appears to be instilling a confidence that both he and the Patriots pass rush will put the opposition on its heels more often than not this season.
Coach Vrabel Welcomes Coach Mazzulla:
Prior to the start of practice, head coach Mike Vrabel welcomed Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla as the team’s special guest for practice. In what has become a customary show of solidarity between the regional pro sports teams, Vrabel expressed his admiration and appreciation for a coach of Mazzulla’s magnitude.
”Joe's fantastic. I mean, I just appreciate him just from the time that I got here, reaching out,” Vrabel told reporters, as transcribed by Patriots Media. “We're probably are different personalities, and I think that that's probably the thing I appreciate most about him. He's always trying to learn and gain knowledge, different ways about building a team, about strategy, about scheme, about inspiring players to do their job better.”
Up Next:
The Patriots will return to field for a walkthrough-style practice on their eighth day of training camp sessions. Practice is set to begin at 10:15am.
