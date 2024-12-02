Patriots DT Calls Out Refs for Brutal Missed Call
The New England Patriots were dealt a gut-wrenching loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but were they robbed in the process?
The Colts drew to within one point on a late touchdown and then went ahead on a two-point conversion, where Anthony Richardson punched in a rushing score.
That gave Indianapolis a 25-24 lead that it would not relinquish.
Afterward, New England defensive tackle Christian Barmore revealed that he felt he was held on the crucial play. He chose his words carefully, but you could tell he was peeved.
“Felt like I had good position. I felt like someone was holding my leg,” Barmore said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Quenton Nelson is a good player and he came and got me, but I felt like somebody was holding my leg. Real frustrating.”
If you watch the replay below, you can see that Barmore (No. 90) may have had a point.
If you watch the replay, it absolutely looks like Barmore was grabbed and pulled to the ground, which would constitute as an offensive hold.
Of course, it may have been difficult for the officials to see, especially considering Barmore was held low and it happened in the middle of the scrum, but it appeared to be a blown call, nonetheless.
Given how hard wins have been to come by for the Pats this season, missed calls like that become even more exasperating.
Barmore, who recently returned from blood clots, logged one tackle in the game and has totaled six tackes and a sack in three games this season overall.
The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with the Patriots after being selected by the club in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
New England fell to 3-10 with the loss to Indianapolis and will have a bye next week.
