Patriots Defender Nearing Return After Scary Diagnosis
Prior to the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots received some crushing news. Christian Barmore, a star defensive tackle, was diagnosed with blood clots.
Of course, due to the serious nature of the diagnosis, Barmore has been unable to play so far this year. He has been focused on getting healthy and back on the field.
Now, it sounds like Barmore could be making his return to the field in the near future.
During his press conference on Wednesday, head coach Jerod Mayo issued an update about Barmore. He thinks that the star defender could make his return to practice this week or next week.
“There is a chance that he would be able to practice this week or next week,” Mayo said. “There is a chance that we’ll get him back soon.”
Getting Barmore back would be a massive help for the Patriots. He has been the anchor in the middle of the New Engalnd defensive line over the last couple of years.
During the 2023 season with the Patriots, Barmore ended up playing in 17 games. He racked up 64 total tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and six defended passes.
Those numbers show the kind of impact that the 25-year-old defensive tackle is capable of having. He's going to be a huge part of the future for New England and helping them get back into contention.
Back in April, Barmore ended up signing a massive four-year, $84 million extension with the Patriots. That deal will keep him around throughout the majority of his prime. He's locked in long-term and getting him back on the field will bring defensive production and much-needed leadership.
All of that being said, this is huge news for New England. Hopefully, he doesn't suffer any kind of setback and is able to get back on the practice field either this week or next week.
No reports have been made about when he could return to game action, but it sounds like things are progressing in that direction quickly.
