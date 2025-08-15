Patriots' Embattled Defender Recognizes Preseason Challenge
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is making the most of his time on the field this week during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings.
Just one year removed from being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, Barmore is happy to be back playing the game he loves. Still, the Alabama product remains cognizant of the need for head coach Mike Vrabel and sports performance director Frank Piraino to carefully manage his workload. Accordingly, Barmore was a full participant in Thursday’s practice in Eagan, MN after being limited in his duties on Wednesday. While he understands the need for him to be kept on a health-related “pitch-count,” Barmore did acknowledge the drawbacks of playing on such a fluctuating schedule.
“It’s a big challenge,” Barmore said after Thursday’s practice. “But my coaches and my trainers are here for me all the time to talk to. Coach Vrabel always talks to me. I love working with Vrabes. He just always tells me, ‘We know what we’re doing.’ I’m just doing what they want me to do, and I’m just doing everything they have me do so that I can progress.”
For Barmore, 2024 will be remembered for its grim reality. The 25-year-old missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason, before making his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.
Still, it should be noted that Barmore was on track to become one of the league’s premier defensive linemen prior to suffering his potentially life-threatening medical scare. With a clean bill of health and a renewed vigor, the Alabama product is ready to put the league back on notice.
Barmore — the Patriots' second-round pick (38 overall) in 2021 — had a standout performance in 2023. He set career-highs in nearly every statistical category. The 6’5”, 310-pound defender led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for loss. He also logged 64 total tackles, forced a fumble, and broke up six passes in 17 games while enjoying both good health and notable productivity on the field for the first time in his career.
At his best, Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run keeps him among the team’s premier defenders. Though he has typically aligned with the starters on New England’s 4-3 defensive sets, Barmore is likely to be the team’s top choice to start as a right-side defender, opposite newly-acquired defensive lineman Milton Williams. As preseason leads to the regular season, Barmore is eager to remain healthy, and lead by example by putting his best effort on the field each day.
Whether Barmore will see any action during preseason game 2 between the Patriots and Vikings remains unclear. No matter his status on Saturday, it is certain that football is Christian Barmore’s labor of love — and will remain so for the foreseeable future.
