Patriots LB Challenging Rookie Left Tackle
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is giving rookie left tackle Will Campbell all he can handle during training camp practices.
In doing so, Chaisson is not only helping to prepare the former LSU Tiger for the upcoming season, he is also training Campbell to be ready for the highest level of competition he will face on a pro football field.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” Chiasson told reporters following Wednesday’s practice. “I feel like we all watched the game last week and he responded pretty well … I want to be the best player that he ever goes against. So, whenever he plays on Thursdays, Mondays or Sundays, it’s easier for him.”
Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with New England this offseason, the five-year veteran is eager to help bring some aggression back to the team’s defense. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson is confident both he and the Patriots pass rush will put the opposition on its heels more often than not this season.
While the acquisitions of defenders such as Milton Williams and Harold Landry may have been higher profile, Chaisson plans on being no less impactful. He originally joined the NFL in 2020 as a first-round choice (pick 20 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though he often struggled during his time in Duval County, the 6’3” 245-pounder still registered 73 total tackles — 11 of which went for loss — 23 quarterback hits, five sacks and two passes-defensed.
Chaisson signed with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 offseason. However, he was released at the conclusion of training camp. The 25-year-old then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. After bring promoted to the active roster on Oct. 5, Chaisson turned in the most productive season of his career, to date. Playing alongside Raiders’ alpha defender Maxx Crosby, he collected five sacks one forced fumble.
With New England, Chaisson is expected to help bolster a pass rush stable consisting of Landry, defensive end Keion White, linebackers Jack Gibbens, Robert Spillane and others. Still, his path to productivity will be refined by his ability to elevate his game, while facilitating the play of those around him.
For Chaisson, each play provides both he and the Patriots with the chance to dominate. Accordingly, it is upon him and his teammates — including Campbell — to take it.
Throughout training camp, Campbell — the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — has had his share of ups and downs. At times, he has looked quite proficient, especially in run blocking during team drills. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. Still, Campbell is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson — a trait he is undoubtedly strengthening while under Chaisson’s tutelage.
Overall, Campbell held his blocks well throughout last week’s victory over the Washington Commanders in the team’s preseason opener. For his efforts, Pro Football Focus awarded him a grade of 85.4. Although credited for not allowing any pressures, the Commanders attacked quarterback Drake Maye’s blindside by taking advantage of a struggle between Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson on twist. The miscue resulted in a strip sack that ended the Patriots’ opening drive — and, in the process, balanced the scales of praise and criticism.
Still, Campbell has clearly benefitted from the tough love shown to him by Chaisson throughout camp. By sharpening his skills against top-level competition, the Pats rookie is already showing that he is capable of protecting Maye. Thanks to Chaisson’s input, Campbell is showing no indication of easing his foot from the accelerator.
In turn, Chiasson is making his protege “relentless.”
“Just relentless — that’s the ultimate image that I want to portray, and the Patriots want to portray, really,” Chaisson told reporters at the outset of offseason workouts. “Non-stop, four quarters; if it takes a fifth quarter, we take it there. But it’s something that I embody. Just to be able to go every chance I get, just to be able to go non-stop.”
Through his interminable work ethic, Chaisson is demonstrating the value of such determination. He is also proving his worth of a spot on the Patriots initial 53-man roster.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!