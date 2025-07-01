Patriots All-Pro Attending Position Retreat
While several members of the New England Patriots are using their brief summer hiatus to enhance their personal lives, some are seizing all opportunities to improve their on-field skills.
Headlined by second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a group of five Patriots are attending the second annual Pro Defensive Back Retreat, per PatsPulpit of SB Nation. The event, co-hosted by veteran cornerback Darius Slay of the Pittsburgh Steelers is taking place this week in Arlington, TX. Among the topics that will be covered are tackling, turnovers, movement and block deconstruction.
In addition to Gonzalez, the Pats will be represented by cornerback Alex Austin, as well as safeties Craig Woodson and D.J. James. Hybrid defender Hybrid defender Marte Mapu, who is expected to make a positional switch during training camp, is also in attendance.
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Despite his injury, Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. He received an overall grade of 76.0 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked at number 21 of 222 qualifying cornerbacks.
Austin initially signed with the Patriots in November 2023, in response to Gonzalez’s injury. The 24-year-old made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary from the outset, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. In his second season with the Pats, Austin emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started.
Since joining the team in 2023, Mapu has been off to a slow start in his NFL tenure. The Patriots third-round pick (No. 76 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft has aligned predominantly at safety for the past two seasons — including playing an off-the-ball role, as well as the deep safety spot. However, Mapu will apparently be making the switch to linebacker when the team reconvenes for training camp in late July. In fact, Mapu may find his best fit within Vrabel’s defense as a weakside linebacker. At 6’3”, 230-pounds, he fits the mold of agile, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Provided he is able to build upon his experience as a box player, training him for full-time linebacker duties could allow the hard-hitting defender to reach his potential.
New England’s rookies are required to report to training camp by July 19, while veteran players must be in attendance by July 22. The team will conduct their first camp practices on July 23 on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
