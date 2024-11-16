Patriots Coach Responds to Odd Robert Kraft, Drake Maye Report
A rather strange report has surfaced regarding New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Drake Maye.
Apparently, Kraft has been calling around the NFL asking for help on how to develop Maye, which you have to figure struck a cord with the Patriots' coaching staff.
It's definitely strange to go outside of the organization to ask for assistance on how to move a rookie quarterback along (or to do anything, really), so naturally, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was asked about the odd situation on WEEI.
“Once again, I don’t read anything or see anything that’s out there in the press. They got a lot invested in the guy,” Van Pelt said. “I have a good feel for how to get him ready, and I think it’s shown so far so not worried about that at all. I’m here to develop Drake Maye, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”
As for whether or not the Pats do need to consult other resources in order to amplify Maye? Van Pelt said no.
The Patriots selected Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft back in April, and it seems fairly clear that they are still reeling from the Mac Jones debacle.
Remember: New England took Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and after a decent rookie campaign, Jones fell flat in 2022 and 2023, resulting in the Pats trading him to the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason.
Obviously, Kraft does not want the same thing to happen with Maye, who has exhibited a lot of positive signs over his first five starts.
Still, the idea of placing calls to other teams to get their thoughts on the best course of action for Maye seems a bit over the top.
