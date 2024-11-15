Patriots Owner Calling Teams With Strange Drake Maye Question
The New England Patriots are apparently still reeling from the Mac Jones debacle.
The Patriots ended the Jones era this past offseason, trading the former first-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars after three mostly failed seasons (Jones isn't lighting it up in Jacksonville, either).
New England then selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, beginning a new era in Foxborough.
And owner Robert Kraft wants to ensure he gets it right.
Evidently, the Krafts (including Robert's son, Jonathan) have been calling around the league to ask how to handle Maye's development, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported.
"They have done some research over the last few weeks on how to handle a young quarterback," Breer said, via NBC Sports Boston. "And obviously they failed with Mac Jones from 2021 through 2023. So the Krafts have asked people and done their homework on how the right way to handle a young quarterback is, and how they're going to do that going forward."
So instead of asking people within your own organization, you are calling around the NFL asking people involved with other teams?
Definitely strange.
You also have to wonder how head coach Jerod Mayo feels about the situation. It doesn't exactly inspire much confidence when your owner might be consulting with opposing coaches about how to manage your own quarterback.
Maye began his rookie campaign on the bench, but supplanted Jacoby Brissett as the starter in mid-October. In six appearances and five starts, he has thrown for 954 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 84.1.
Additionally, the University of North Carolina product has rushed for 233 yards and a score, averaging a robust 9.3 yards per carry.
Maye has certainly shown flashes of brilliance, so we'll see if the Patriots made the right decision on this signal-caller.
