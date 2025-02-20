Patriots Could Fix Glaring Hole With Blockbuster Trade
The New England Patriots had probably the worst offensive line in football this past season, and most likely would not argue with that take.
That is not exactly a recipe for success for quarterback Drake Maye, who absolutely needs better protection up front if he is going to be a successful signal-caller moving forward.
The Patriots have plenty of cap room to address the need in free agency, but there is definitely a shortage of good tackles on the open market.
As a result, New England may have to pursue a trade, and Battle Red Blog feels that the Pats may be a good fit for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
"The Patriots offensive line was a disaster in 2024," Battle Red Blog wrote. "The Pats Pulpit has a great article on how pressure negatively impacted rookie QB Drake Maye. This team picks very high in the 2025 draft and will want to keep their options open based on how the three picks in front of them fall. This is a team that may have solved their QB issue and now have to develop a roster around him."
Tunsil is unquestionably one of the best tackles in football and has made five trips to the Pro Bowl, and that includes earning three straight appearances.
Because the Texans have a miserable financial situation this offseason, they could potentially trade Tunsil to free up some cap space, and if they do place the former first-round pick on the block, the Patriots should absolutely place a call to Houston.
Of course, Tunsil is 30 years old, so that may represent a bit of a red flag to New England, but he also isn't ancient, and the Pats need help in the trenches immediately.
Perhaps the Patriots can strike a deal with the Texans in which New England would not have to surrender too much draft capital for Tunsil.
