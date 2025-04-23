Patriots Could Make Surprising Change With First-Round Pick
The New England Patriots entered this offseason intent on making waves in their attempt to rebuild a roster which finished 4-13 last season. However, might they be saving their biggest splash for the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Pats, per NFL Insider Tony Pauline, may “pull a surprise” by selecting Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker with the fourth overall pick.
“On Monday, separate sources confirmed Jalon Walker as potentially the Patriots’ choice, which is the second time I heard that name coupled with New England,” Pauline reported via Sportskeeda. “That would throw a curveball at the top of the draft, but it makes sense considering the franchise is now being led by Mike Vrabel, a defensive-minded coach.”
Walker has been consistently heralded among the top pass rushers in this year’s draft cycle. The 6-1, 243-pound linebacker collected 34 quarterback pressures, 11 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs in 2024. His ability to play both on and off of the line of scrimmage makes him a particularly intriguing prospect for New England’s new-look defense. Walker’s pass-rush tenacity, combined with his ability to compress and close lanes for opposing runners, fits well within the aggressive style expected to be instituted under Vrabel and coordinator Terrell Williams.
As such, it should come as little surprise that a source has confirmed to New England Patriots On SI that the Pats “have been, and remain highly impressed” by Walker throughout the draft cycle — a report which Pauline also made earlier on Wednesday morning.
“The Patriots had a decent-sized contingent in attendance at last Thursday's workout on the Georgia campus, which featured Walker and Mykel Williams,” Pauline added. “They later took Walker out for lunch.”
New England’s interest in Walker could signal a seismic shift in their draft approach. To date, the Patriots have been predominantly expected to fill a prodigious void at left tackle along their offensive line. LSU’s Will Campbell, arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, has been the consensus choice among draft pundits to be the Pats’ selection at number four. The 21-year-old is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but is also highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills.
Still, Campbell has yet to be confirmed as a “lock” for selection by those close to the Patriots brain trust. Though he possesses several intangibles necessary for success at the pro level, questions surrounding his arm length and wingspan have led many to believe that a move inside to guard could be Campbell’s best lane for success in the NFL.
Should the Patriots pivot their focus towards defense, Walker could help to vault the unit into potentially elite status. His hybrid style of playing off the ball on early downs, while utilizing his pass-rush skills on third down, is already drawing comparison to Pats’ legend Dont’a Hightower. In fact, Walker’s character and leadership prowess could land him in a prominent role with the team sooner than some may expect.
The Pats currently possess nine selections, with several needs on their roster. Needless to say, they will be among the busiest, and most watched teams on draft weekend.
While many continue to speculate on whether Vrabel’s aforementioned “aggression” will translate to their most-prime piece of draft capital, it appears that the real story may not be known until NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reveals the Patriots plans on Thursday night.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!