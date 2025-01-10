Patriots Could Part Ways With Disappointing RB
The New England Patriots made a couple of moves in an attempt to fortify their backfield last offseason, signing Rhamondre Stevenson to an extension and adding Antonio Gibson in free agency.
Neither move really paid any sort of dividends, as the Patriots' rushing attack was more spearheaded by quarterback Drake Maye than either of the two running backs.
Gibson wasn't awful this season, rushing for 538 yards and one touchdown while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also added 23 catches for 206 yards.
However, he wasn't the all-purpose back New England was hoping for when it signed him to a two-year deal, which is why Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac has listed Gibson as a potential cut candidate.
"Gibson is the clear RB2 in NE right now, and $1.175M of his 2025 salary is fully guaranteed, but the Pats have cap space to burn if there's an opportunity to upgrade here," Ginnitti wrote.
The 26-year-old spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Washington Commanders, with his most productive campaign coming in 2021 when he racked up 1,037 yards and seven scores on the ground.
He hasn't even approached that type of output since, and with the Patriots desperately needing to supply Maye with more adequate weapons, cutting ties with Gibson and replacing him with a more capable halfback would certainly make sense.
Then again, in Gibson's defense, it's not exactly like Stevenson lit it up this season, as the fourth-year halfback fumbled seven times in 2024 and managed just 3.9 yards per attempt, marking his second straight pedestrian campaign in terms of efficiency.
Of course, Gibson is absolutely not one of New England's biggest problems, so if it enters 2025 with him still on the roster, it's not really a big deal so long as it also goes out and acquires some other legitimate offensive pieces.
