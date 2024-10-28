Patriots Defender Rips Aaron Rodgers
The New England Patriots were able to come through with a very surprising win over the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers in Week 8. It was their first win since Week 1, but they played well enough on both sides of the football and improved to 2-6.
As for the Jets, they dropped to 2-6 with the loss. This has been an incredibly disappointing season and it doesn't feel like things are going to be improve anytime soon.
Rodgers has to be getting frustrated with how things are going down in New York. He absolutely hates losing and there seems to be no passion with the Jets. The team simply looks awful in almost every single aspect.
Following the big win, Patriots' defensive tackle Davon Godchaux spoke out about the future Hall of Fame quarterback and ripped into him a bit. He doesn't think Rodgers looks anything like how he's looked in the past.
"He definitely don't look the same," Godchaux said. "S***, I can run him down and catch him. He don't look mobile at all."
Godchaux continued forward, saying that he hates seeing Rodgers "go out that way."
"I think he’s struggling right now," Godchaux said of Rodgers. "Just a Hall of Fame quarterback like that, hate to see him go out that way. But I'm always gonna take a win against him."
So far this season, Rodgers has completed 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,896 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also picked up 44 yards on the ground.
Obviously, those numbers don't look anything like what fans have become used to seeing from Rodgers over the years. He even has Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams on the field and things haven't been great on the offensive side of the ball.
Against New England specifically yesterday, Rodgers threw for 233 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, while completing 17 of his 28 passes. He didn't have a bad game, but he didn't scare anyone like he used to.
All of that being said, the Patriots are riding high after knocking off their AFC East division rival. Hopefully, they can make it two straight wins next week when they take on the Tennessee Titans.
