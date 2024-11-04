Patriots Star Unveils Massive Comparison for Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has certainly brought some excitement back to Foxborough, even if the Patriots are just 2-7.
Maye's talent was on full display against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as he made a brilliant play at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.
Yes, he threw a game-ending interception in the extra session, but the ups and downs were what you would expect from a rookie signal-caller.
Overall, Maye definitely showed many positive signs, and Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux revealed a massive comparison for the youngster after the game.
“Man, that looked like Josh Allen 2.0,” Godchaux said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “He looked amazing — especially when he runs the ball. I didn’t even know the kid had burners like that. When he’s running the ball, he looks amazing. I’m excited to play with him and watch him the next couple of years.”
Maye certainly flashed his athleticism in Week 9, carrying the ball eight times for 95 yards. He also went 29-for-41 with 206 yards, a touchdown and a couple of picks through the air.
The 22-year-old has made five appearances and four starts this season, and during that time, he has thrown for 770 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 65.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 85.1. He has also rushed for 209 yards and a score, averaging a phenomenal 10 yards per carry.
Maye isn't exactly Allen just yet. He has a long way to go for that. But there is no question that he has displayed some similarities to the Buffalo Bills star thus far.
Now it's up to New England to do right by Maye and get him some more supporting talent.
The Pats will face the Chicago Bears next Sunday.
