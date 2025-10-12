Patriots vs. Saints: Five Players to Watch
With their Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints set to kick off at Caesars Superdome, the New England Patriots are hoping to remain in the win column heading into Week 7.
The Patriots (3-2) enter this matchup on the heels of an impressive 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Saints avoided the franchise's first 0-5 start since 1996 when they overcame an early 14-3 deficit last week to defeat the New York Giants.
While New England has shown flashes of prowess on both sides of the ball, Buffalo’s talent and big-play capabilities might be a bit too much for the Patriots to overcome in western New York.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Saints.
TreVeyon Henderson
Despite a slow statistical start to his first year as a pro, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson is eager to showcase both the poise and prowess which is likely to make him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. With veteran Antonio Gibson out for the season due to suffering a torn ACL in Week 5, Henderson is likely to see a notable increase in offensive snaps against the Saints in Week 6. His exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. While Rhamondre Stevenson is unlikely to be unseated as the position’s top option, Henderson’s abilities as a rusher, pass-catcher and blocker make him a potential triple threat in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. As a result, the Ohio State product is expected to be be utilized both as an early-down rusher and a backfield receiver against New Orleans’ defense.
Kayshon Boutte
While a “back to the Bayou” storyline surrounding Boutte’s return to the Louisiana area is a fun narrative, Boutte's athleticism makes him an intriguing player to watch in Week 6. He is an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. In fact, his ability to adjust his body to make contested catches. With fellow receiver Stefon Diggs expected to draw significant coverage from New Orleans’ secondary, Boutte’s much-improved route running could make him one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-targeted weapons this weekend at Caesars Superdome.
Will Campbell
Though he may be only five games into his pro career, rookie Will Campbell is leaving little doubt as to whether the Pats have found their franchise left tackle. The LSU product has allowed zero sacks allowed since the team’s season opener against the Las Vegas raiders on Sept. 7. Against New Orleans, Campbell is likely to be matched against linebacker Carl Granderson. The seventh-year defender is known for his length and an extra spark in his step. To date, the Wyoming product has compiled 4.5 sacks. For Campbell to win his battles with the 6’5” 261-pound Granderson, he must establish position to gain first content and press forward with aggression. Should he do so, he is likely to have success in protecting Maye in Week 6.
Milton Williams / Christian Barmore
While the expected return of starting right guard Cesar Ruiz will make New Orleans’ offensive line more formidable, the duo of Williams and Barmore has been a force for New England’s defense. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside Barmore, the Pats now rank in the top half of the NFL in pressure rate. With Ruiz, reserve guard Torricelli Simpkins and left guard Trevor Penning providing protection for the Saints, both Barmore and Williams face a tough task in making life difficult for New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Marcus Jones
Few, if any, Patriots players have had more fun on the field through the first five weeks of the season than Jones. The Pats slot cornerback/return specialist has compiled 22 total tackles, three tackles and one interception to date. His punt return prowess was on full display in Week 4, during which he finished the day with 167 yards on three punt returns to set a single-game franchise record — including an 87-yard return for a touchdown. At his core, Jones is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed to make him a valuable, and dangerous weapon. With New Orleans featuring speedster Rashid Shaheed on their offensive attack, Jones is the only Patriots cornerback who could match the receiver one-on-one.
