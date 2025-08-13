Patriots Safety is on Thin Ice
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just 15 months after signing a multi-year extension with the New England Patriots, safety Kyle Dugger’s status as a key component within their defensive backfield is beginning to take on some doubt.
Surrounded by quality talent on New England’s positional depth chart — one which includes fellow safeties Jabrill Peppers, Marcus Epps, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus and rookie Craig Woodson — Dugger has surprisingly found himself taking reduced reps during training camp, especially with the first-team defense.
Under new head coach Mike Vrabel and new coordinator Terrell Williams, the Patriots are in the process of instituting a more aggressive, attack-based style of defense. Though a player of Dugger’s attributes would typically be considered an ideal fit in such a system, Dugger has not been part of the team’s three-safety nickel packages alongside Peppers and Hawkins — a role which he typically held, and now belongs to Woodson.
The proverbial plot once again thickened in the aftermath of the Pats 48-18 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders last Friday. Despite getting both the start and the seemingly job-securing early dismissal from the game, Dugger was back to taking his reps with the second-team defense during Sunday‘s practice. As a result, Pats fans and media alike have begun to speculate whether his days as a Patriots defensive starter have come to an end?
While such controversy creates both clicks and cash, it may be a bit early to write Dugger’s Patriots’ epitaph.
Since joining the team as a second-round (37 overall) draft selection in 2020, Dugger has been one of the team’s most reliable defenders. During his most-productive statistical season in 2023, the 29-year-old led all defensive backs with 109 total tackles, while also compiling seven passes-defensed, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Unfortunately, an ankle injury slowed his production in 2024, limiting him to 13 games and just 81 total tackles.
Still, Dugger remains undaunted for the challenges which lay ahead. By most accounts, he has entered the 2025 season with both improved health and rejuvenated vigor to help restore the Patriots defense to its previous prowess. New England’s hard-hitting safety — now the team’s longest-tenured Patriot — understands that his duties will require him to lead by assertive example.
Additionally, he is also eager to prove that his on-field contributions are not so easy to replace.
Dugger, a product of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, brings an excellent blend of speed, length, size to New England’s defensive backfield — both big nickel with five defensive backs and dime with six defensive backs. At his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage. Dugger is also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations. His on-field prowess combined with his football acumen have made him a valuable commodity to the Patriots.
Throughout his five seasons in Foxborough, Dugger has appeared in 74 regular season games, making 65 starts. He also started his only playoff appearance in 2021. The Decatur, Georgia native has compiled 424 total tackles, nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while scoring three defensive touchdowns. His extensive knowledge of the Patriots playbook made him the logical choice to serve as their defensive backfield‘s play-caller.
Lastly, there’s the “bottom line.”
From a contractual standpoint, the Patriots decision on Dugger has its share of positives and negatives, The veteran safety has the team’s second-highest salary cap hit at approximately $15.3 million. Should they decide to cut him, the Pats would incur $14.25 million in dead money, while saving just over $1 million against the cap. As such, a trade is seemingly the more palatable option. Not only would the Pats recoup some tangible capital, they would also gain $10.67 million in cap savings, while parting with just $4.5 million in dead money.
Heading into their second preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Dugger is undoubtedly hoping for an increase in reps. More accurately, he is attempting to earn the chance to show that his leadership and versatility not only complements his resume, but also continue to set him apart from his peers as he looks to the Patriots future.
Whether that future involves Dugger will soon be decided in the coming weeks.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!