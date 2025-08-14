Mike Vrabel Talks Potential Adjustment For Longtime Patriots Starter
Since signing a four-year contract extension worth $58 million, New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger hasn't lived up to the expectations that came with the deal. A lower-body injury hasn't helped him, but now it has started to cut into his playing time this summer.
Ahead of head coach Mike Vrabel's first season at the helm, Dugger has gone from one of the primary safeties to someone competing for a spot on the roster. During this week's joint practices, Craig Woodson, Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins and Dell Pettus have all gotten snaps over the former second-round pick.
Would a position change benefit Dugger?
"Yeah, I mean, we'd consider anything to try to help the football team and help the player," Vrabel told reporters ahead of Thursday's joint practice in Minnesota. "That's everything we wanna try to do. Help every player earn a role and build a football team."
Dugger wouldn't be the first defensive back to fully adjust to playing linebacker. Third-year player Marte Mapu has also switched from playing more of a hybrid safety role to playing inside the box primarily. It also hasn't helped that Dugger is dealing with the lingering effects of his high ankle sprain and ensuing surgery.
"He's had a long recovery in the offseason," Vrabel said Wednesday. "He's been out there, and he's continued to get better and work, and I think the more that he practices, the better he's going to feel and the more that it's going to translate onto the football field."
Last season, the Lenoir-Rhyne product registered 81 total tackles to go with his one sack. It was the first time since his rookie season (2020) that the athletic defender was unable to record an interception and he played in the least amount of games (13) since getting drafted.
Adding him to a linebacker room that already boasts Robert Spillane, Jahlani Tavai, Jack Gibbens, Christian Elliss and a plethora of younger players might be difficult for Dugger to adjust to this late into the summer. He's still been showing promise in the secondary, but it hasn't come without struggles.
"Just making sure that he's where he needs to be and understanding the coverage concepts and everything we do," Vrabel said. "Keep working and keep progressing. A lot of this is that guys have earned the right to take a look with that first unit and, again, there will be different lineups and different things. Just focus on the reps that you get right now."
Dugger was a captain last season for the 4-13 Patriots, and if he doesn't find himself on the inside track to make the roster, he might be able to register a draft pick on cut-down day should a team need a safety (or linebacker).
