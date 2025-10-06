Patriots Defense Passes Primetime Test vs. Bills
The New England Patriots have their first signature win in the Mike Vrabel era over the Buffalo Bills, and while the offense drove down the field en route to the game-winning field goal, the defensive unit stood strong in the victory.
On Sunday Night Football, the Patriots — against reigning MVP Josh Allen — recovered two fumbles and grabbed an interception and held the explosive Bills offense in check. To start the game, a botched handoff allowed rookie defensive tackle Joshua Farmer to recover the loose ball. A few drives later, Jaylinn Hawkins fell on another Buffalo fumble. It was a major part of allowing just three points in the first half.
They were able to keep Allen, for the most part, in check. The rushing attack, one that the Patriots harped on during the week, was limited through the first 30 minutes. James Cook was held in check, and after being one of the league's best runners through the first four games, was nothing to worry about for New England.
After the halftime break, and the Patriots still nurturing a slim lead, Allen was orchestrating a drive deep in New England territory. Close to the red zone, Allen tried to fit a spiral in the middle of the field. In an instant, cornerback Marcus Jones jumped the route, diving in front of wide receiver Khalil Shakir for his first pick of the season.
And when it mattered the most, the defense stood tall. The Bills were driving, trailing 20-17 and nearing an opportunity to tie or take the lead. Two costly penalties, including a really bad personal foul from Farmer, gave Buffalo 30 extra yards. Instead of allowing a touchdown, the Patriots defensive unit stood strong and forced Matt Prater to drill a game-tying field goal.
It was over from there for the defense. Quarterback Drake Maye led an 11-play, 9-yard game-winning drive highlighted by a few more highlight-worthy plays with the ball in his hands. Rookie kicker Andres Borregales nailed a 52-yarder and on the ensuing drive, the Bills were unable to convert on a last-second chance.
The win, New England's third of the season, was a massive measuring stick for the team. It proved a number of things. The Patriots showed the world (in their first Sunday Night Football game since Week 2 of 2023) that this team, albeit young, can compete with some of the best in the NFL. It also proved that the AFC East is far from over — the Patriots now sit at 2-0 in division play, and winners of back-to-back games since the 2022 season.
While the defense allowed a few chunk plays to the tight end duo of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, they stood up when it mattered. Now they need to build on it. The pieces are there, now they need to stack performances like this.
