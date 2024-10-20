Patriots WR Leaves Game With Illness
The New England Patriots have not had much to cheer about since the first couple of drives today against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After going up 10-0 to being the game and seeing Drake Maye lead the team for a touchdown right off the bat, the Patriots have completely fallen apart. In the fourth quarter, they're currently trailing by a score of
Unfortunately, they also have seen one of their top wide receivers be forced to the sideline due to an illness.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver DeMario Douglas is questionable to return to today's game due to an illness.
He reportedly woke up this morning sick and took both anti-nausea medicine and an IV. He kept trying to play through the illness, but it clearly has impacted him.
Obviously, this is much better than an injury. However, it's definitely a disappointment that he wasn't fully 100 percent for today's game.
If the current trend continues, the Patriots will drop to 1-6 on the season. They will take another step towards ending up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for the long-term picture of the team.
Maye has looked solid again today for New England. To this point in the game, he has completed 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 120 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He has also picked up 17 yards on the ground.
Clearly, he hasn't had the biggest game, but he has played relatively mistake-free football. Not having his top target at full health has made a rough impact on the offense.
Defensively, the team has struggled to stop Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. It likely will lead to another loss unless something major changes throughout the rest of the fourth quarter.
All of that being said, Douglas should be back at fully health next week. This shouldn't be something that will hamper him past this game.
UPDATE: DeMario Douglas was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter.
