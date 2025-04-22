Patriots Draft Profile: Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans
With the top two tights ends on the roster being 30-years old, including Austin Hooper who signed just a one-year deal this off-season, it makes sense the New England Patriots are eyeing the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As we know, the offensive tackle, receiver, and edge positions are widely considered a priority for Mike Vrabel & Co., there's a tight end class deep with quality talent, presenting an opportunity to land a player capable of competing right away well into Day Three.
Last week, Ryan McGlaughlin of Musket Fire identified Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans as a quality option for the Patriots.
"Evans' stats last year — 43 catches, 421 yards, three touchdowns — aren't overly flashy, but he excelled in a Notre Dame offense that was primarily run-first," McLaughlin wrote. "That program has produced fine tight ends over the last several years, and at 6'5'', Evans represents a big target who would be a vital asset in the red zone."
It's important to note that Evans wasn't 100 percent healthy in 2024 following an ACL tear that occurred fairly late in Notre Dame's 2023-24 season, during a late-October matchup with the Pitt Panthers.
Before then, the product of Wadsworth, Ohio, was putting together a breakout season.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2021, which is uncommon for a Notre Dame program that has churned out NFL tight ends Michael Mayer (Las Vegas Raiders), Tommy Tremble (Carolina Panthers), Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe (Chicago Bears), and Brock Wright (Detroit Lions), only naming the current pros at the position.
However, Evans caught just five passes for 60 yards and one touchdown across his underclassmen years, primarily an inline blocker through 2021 and 2022. Evans leaped into a much more prominent role as a junior in 2023, making a big splash early in the year in a nationally-televised battle between the Irish and the Buckeyes in primetime with seven catches for 75 yards, including the one-handed snag shown below.
A week after his head-turning performance in the heart-breaking loss to Ohio State in 2023, Evans emerged with six catches for 134 yards on the road versus Duke, an electric comeback win for the Irish that night, thanks in large part to the starting tight end.
All told, Evans developed into a big-bodied tight end with receiving skills that could be considered undervalued at the position, and he's proven to be a high-quality blocker.
As a former varsity quarterback who threw for over 2,100 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior in 2020, he carries unique intangibles, and his ability to twist and contort in the air in adjusting to the ball is impressive for such a large tight end.
Evans put together a solid performance, according to Kent Lee Platte, the creator of the popular and often-cited Relative Athletic Score. With a 4.74 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5-plus, and 258 pounds along with a 31-inch vertical, a broad jump of more than nine feet, a 4.40 shuttle time, and a 7.25 in the 3-cone drill, his score worked out to be 7.24.
That score rates No. 369 out of 1,332 tight end who have tested in combines dating back to 1987.
All in all, it makes sense that come are tabbing Evans as a sleeper of a tight end prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft, the same way it's not difficult to understand why the Patriots have an interest in the Notre Dame product.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!