Patriots’ Drake Maye Addresses Ball Security
FOXBORO, MA. — Through the first week and a half of training camp, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has yet to turn the ball over. The young gunslinger wasn’t even aware of it.
“I think it’s one of those things where I’m trying to take care of the football and maybe they could have had a few here and there. I think (Jabrill Peppers) could have had one in the first practice,” Maye said following Thursday’s walkthrough. “That’s a goal of ours, to take care of the football, and I think not trying to, like I said, throw off a perfect game or no-hitter, but I think that’s part of it. I’m not scared of throwing, I’m still not gun shy.”
And keeping the offense playing turnover-free football also means holding onto the ball when the second-year quarterback leaves the pocket with his legs. There’s been times throughout the summer where the Patriots have begun to implement some running plays for their quarterbacks, and Maye got a big cheer on a scramble on Thursday.
“My first year (in college), I was really running around and doing some stuff I probably shouldn’t have out there with pads on,” Maye admitted. “Knowing when it’s third down and near the end zone, I’m six-(foot)-five, 230 pounds, go get something.”
Maye credits new (or old, depending on who you ask) offseason coordinator Josh McDaniels for opening up the playbook for him. More designed runs was something fans clamored for during Maye’s rookie campaign in 2024.
“Having a quarterback that can run the football is an extra number. You make it 11-on-11 instead of 10-on-11,” Maye said. “I think at the end of the day, I’ll make some plays, kind of off-schedule anyway, but mixing in the quarterback run game is something that I’m open to and I think, it’s always tough when a defense has to cover that and keep that in mind.”
Last year, Maye fumbled the ball nine times and threw 10 interceptions, including a couple that ultimately didn’t fall on him. He also ran for two touchdowns, showcasing his speed and athleticism outside the pocket. Maye says it’s being smart about when to use his legs that will be the difference between this year and last.
With the new regime at the top of the coaching staff, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is aware that he isn’t going to be babied when it comes to leading the offense.
“I think that’s what we’re trying to build around here,” Maye said. “It starts with the head coach telling you what you need to hear rather than what you want to hear. It’s a good start to where we want to go, and I think there's a time where you need to love somebody up a little extra, but I think it comes down from the head coach, the top down.”
Maye will likely be relegated to the sideline for the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Commanders on Aug. 8, but a joint practice against a playoff-caliber defense should pose a challenge for the second-year quarterback. That’s when the real test arrives.
