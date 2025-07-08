Patriots' Drake Maye Generating Early Buzz for Major Award
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a solid rookie campaign in 2024, seeming to establish himself as the Patriots' clear answer under center for the future.
Maye made 13 appearances and 12 starts, throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his throws. In addition, he rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores, displaying clear dual-threat capabilities.
What's very notable is that the former No. 3 overall pick did all of that in spite of having very limited talent around him. The Patriots' offensive line and receiving corps were probably the two worst units in their respective categories last season, and their rushing attack wasn't great, either.
New England has tried hard to rectify those weak spots this offseason, bringing in numerous weapons while patching up the trenches. That could result in a much more productive campaign for Maye, and Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire does not think Offensive Player of the Year consideration will be out of reach for the 22-year-old.
"It could be asking too much of Maye to win the award, especially with several established offensive players in the AFC, but he has the talent and determination to be in the conversation," McLaughlin wrote. "... The Patriots will not ask Maye to do too much, nor will you see him throw the ball 40-50 times a game. That's too much burden for a second-year quarterback, especially one learning a new offense. But if Maye can get the ball in the hands of his playmakers, not turn it over, and occasionally stretch the field, we can certainly put him in the conversation."
Maye's versatility is definitely a major bonus, and if top free-agent addition Stefon Diggs can return healthy from his torn ACL, Maye will actually have a legitimate No. 1 receiver at his disposal.
Of course, expecting Maye to actually win the award in Year 2 is a bit extravagant.
