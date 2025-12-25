Patriots Center Confesses Expectations for Playoff Run

Fresh off their biggest dub of the 2025 season, the New England Patriots took down the Baltimore Ravens 28–24 in a primetime Week 16 slugfest. And while the win kept New England’s playoff push very real, one Patriot quietly cleaned up off the field, too.

Enter Garrett Bradbury. The starting center didn’t just hold the line in the trenches, he won the locker room all season long. Bradbury has become one of the Patriots’ go-to leaders, a steady vet who handles media duties like a true pro while keeping the huddle tight behind the scenes.

That off-field grind didn’t go unnoticed. For his professionalism, availability, and leadership with the mic just as much as the pads, Bradbury was rewarded with a well-earned, league-respected honor this week.

Garrett Bradbury Soaks In a Surprise 12–3 Run

Not much noise followed the Patriots' handing Garrett Bradbury a two-year, $12 million deal last offseason. But inside the building, that move mattered. Big time. Bradbury quickly became the steady hand in the middle of the line, snapping the ball and calling protections like a vet who’s seen it all. He started all 15 games, anchored a much-improved front, and helped stabilize an offense that badly needed adult supervision up front.

And with the New England Patriots officially punching their playoff ticket, Bradbury soaked it all in. Speaking to the media, he kept it real. Calling the season “an awesome year.”

Andrew Callahan took to X to share. Writing, " C Garrett Bradbury admits he didn’t expect a 12-3 season when he signed as a free agent. “No. No. It’s been an awesome year. … You don’t want to forecast anything, but we’ve had a lot of fun.”

But the league doesn’t stop moving.

This week brought a quiet but meaningful twist when New England extended offensive lineman Ben Brown on a two-year deal worth up to $6.6 million, keeping him under contract through 2027, per Mike Reiss.

Nationally? Barely a blip. In the O-line room? That’s a depth-chart earthquake.

Brown’s extension could signal shifting plans at center. Bradbury revived his career after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings, but the same concerns followed him east. Reliable in the run game, shaky in pass pro. Early-season momentum cooled, and protection issues popped back up on tape.

In the NFL, contracts talk. And Brown’s new deal might be saying plenty about where Bradbury’s future in Foxborough is headed once this playoff ride ends.

