Patriots’ Drake Maye Joins Michael Vick in Unique Category
When the New England Patriots selected Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they felt that they were getting a potential superstar.
So far in his rookie season, Maye has been proving them right. Since taking over the start job, he has completely exceeded expectations and has looked the part of a star franchise quarterback.
Already, he has displayed leadership and football IQ beyond his years. He has shown off an elite arm talent and has made a lot of plays with his legs as well.
His ability to run the football was not talked about much coming into the NFL. However, he has been turning into a legitimate dual-threat quarterback for the Patriots so far.
Keeping that in mind, Maye has actually joined some very elite company when it comes to running the football as a quarterback.
As shared by The Providence Journal, The 33rd Team has revealed that Maye has the highest yards per carry by any quarterback in a season since 2000. He has racked up 9.1 yards per carry this year. The previous record-holder was Michael Vick, who averaged 8.5 yards per carry back in 2013.
Seeing Maye tracking alongside Vick in a running statistic wasn't likely what anyone expected to read today. But, it's true and he is making that kind of impact.
Maye has played in nine games so far during his rookie season. He has completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On the ground, he has racked up 345 yards and a touchdown on just 38 carries.
At 22 years old, the future could not be brighter for Maye and New England. They have their guy under center for years to come and will now focus on building a talented roster around him.
Hopefully, his development continues to progress like it has so far this year. If it does, the Patriots may very well have a superstar at quarterback within the next two years.
Expect to see Maye continue working hard. He has the drive to be great and New England is going to reap the benefits of the hard work he's putting in and their belief in him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!