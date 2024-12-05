Patriots Urged to Bring Back Intriguing Piece for 2025
The New England Patriots are going to have a lot of cap space to spend during the upcoming NFL offseason. That cap space will give them a chance to bring in some major talent across the roster.
Building a better offense around young quarterback Drake Maye will be a major priority.
Most of the rumors that have come out about the Patriots have had to do with outside targets. However, there is one intriguing player who New England is being urged to re-sign this offseason.
Cody Williams of FanSided believes that the Patriots need to bring back veteran tight end Austin Hooper in NFL free agency.
"Given my hope that the Patriots completely reshape one of the worst rosters in the NFL this offseason, deciding to bring back TE Austin Hooper was an easy call on my end. While he only has 31 catches, they've gone for 337 yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, so many successful offenses have adopted more two-tight end sets regularly, so having Hunter Henry and Hooper to help Drake Maye seems like an easy, low-cost win for 2025."
Hooper has had a quality season in 2024 for New England. Making the move to bring him back would be a wise decision.
So far this season with the Patriots, Hooper has played in 13 games. He has caught 31 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
While he may not be putting up huge numbers, he has been a consistent presence for New England. Maye has gone to him quite often as a security blanket type of target.
Those security blanket targets are extremely important for young quarterbacks. Keeping the two tight end system of Hooper and Hunter Henry would be beneficial for both Maye and the Patriots.
All of that being said, Hooper is going to be an intriguing free agent for a few different teams. New England might have some competition for him when free agency opens up.
