Patriots Set to Build New Training Facility
The New England Patriots are just 3-10 heading into their Week 14 bye week. While it has been a rough all-round year, there are plenty of reasons to have hope for the future.
Obviously, the biggest reason is the way rookie quarterback Drake Maye has played this season. He has looked like the real deal and could very well be the long-term franchise quarterback that the Patriots have been needing to find.
New England has plenty of cap room to work with in the upcoming offseason and should have a great draft pick as well.
Now, they are also taking steps off the field to improve the team.
According to a new post from the Patriots on social media, the team is building a new training facility.
Jim Nolan, the Chief Operating Officer for Kraft Sports and Entertainment, issued a statement about the new building.
"The whole project is designed around the players and the player experience," Nolan said. "As teams and team operations have grown, it was time for us to design a larger facility exclusively for the operation of the football team. The main floor is designed for where the players will work out, train, rehab, relax, and eat. The top floor is designed for where players and coaches will watch game film, strategize and meet."
As shared in the statement made by the team, the facility will feature a nutrition center, a players lounge, an enlarged open-space locker room connected to an expanded weight room, an expansion of hydro capabilities that will include hot tubs, cold plunge tubs, a pool, and an underwater treadmill, among many more things.
Inside the facility will also be all the football administration offices and meeting rooms. It will also feature virtual reality rooms. The media workroom will also be in the building.
Needless to say, this is an awesome step for New England. This is going to be a state of the art facility that will help players become the best versions of themselves.
Robert Kraft has always done whatever he can to give his players and coaches the best. This is just another step in that direction.
All of that being said, fans will start seeing the starting stage of construction soon. The facility will be an awesome addition for the Patriots and will help them become an even more attractive destination for players to target.
