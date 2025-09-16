Patriots' Drake Maye Showing Major Improvement
The New England Patriots should be excited about what their second-year quarterback did against the Miami Dolphins.
In the Week 2 33-27 win over the Dolphins, Drake Maye led three consecutive scoring drives that got them 15 points and a lead very early on in the game. He'd finish the day 19 of 23 for 230 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It was a far cry from his season opener loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, which felt very up and down.
Despite the Patriots' signal caller telling the media that the win "took everybody" and expanding on his feelings on the victory by saying, "That felt good. So many ebbs and flows of the game. I'm proud of our guys for sticking with it." The main story for the team has been Maye's development.
The 2024 third-overall pick by the Patriots is special. So much so because nobody can put a label on him yet. The coaches and front office in Foxborough know the kid can play, but the sports media can't pinpoint if he is going to one day reach the levels Tom Brady did, or if he'll crash and burn and be traded out of town sometime over the next three years.
Maybe it's a good thing that we can't put a label on him yet. Regardless, the stats and data show a massive improvement in the first two weeks of the season.
Per Fantasy Points Data, Drake Maye has been exceptional over the past two weeks. He ranks seventh in the league with a +7.8% CPOE (Completion Percentage Over Expected). Maye has an +81.2% Catchable Throw Rate (5th) and a +81.5 % Adj. Completion Percentage (7th).
Lastly, he's QB8 in fantasy points per game (21.3). Not bad for a kid who many feel had his rookie season wasted.
The pendulum is currently swinging in the Patriots' favor after their win over Miami. The rebuild that has been underway since Tom Brady's Instagram post announcing his departure from New England appears to be trending in the right direction.
The only negative thing to say here is that pendulums can swing back the other way in the blink of an eye.
The Patriots have Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town this week. It's a bigger challenge for them, but if Maye and the offense can have a day like they did in Miami, added with a balanced performance from their defense, there may be a chance the predictions around the Patriots could come to fruition.
