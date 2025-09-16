Patriots' Drake Maye Showing Major Improvement

Drake Maye through 2 weeks, per @FantasyPtsData:



+ 6.61 Adjusted Net Yds/Att (11th/34 QBs)

+ 7.8% CPOE (7th)

+ 81.2% Catchable Throw Rate (5th)

+ 81.5% Adj. Completion % (7th)

+ 5 Completed Deep Passes (t-2nd)



He's the QB8 in fantasy points per game (21.3). https://t.co/YtISN03YyE