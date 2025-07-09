Patriots QB Makes Huge Donation During Wedding
The New England Patriots may have found a gem in quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year signal-caller out of North Carolina is coming off a rookie season that ended with him earning a Pro Bowl selection after making the most of a bad situation in 2024.
Maye threw 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions during his rookie season. While those numbers won't blow anyone away, he did it in 12 starts, giving him a 17-game average of 21 touchdowns with arguably the worst group of receivers, a bad offensive line, and a one-and-done head coach running the show. With the additions of Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams at wide receiver, as well as Will Campbell and Morgan Moses at both tackle spots, Maye is in line for a huge sophomore campaign.
Ahead of the season, though, Maye is showing he's not just a terrific player, but a great human being, as well. He and his wife donated every one of their wedding gifts to local homeless shelters., which was revealed by Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub.
"He didn't tell anybody, and he had this supposed deal with his current wife that they did a lot of donating with the local kids shelters and stuff for the area he grew up and some kids didn't have [the right] size shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff," Zolak said. "They didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there."
Maye's humility is something to be admired in a player so young. To put others before himself so much that he thought of less fortunate people on his wedding day says a lot about what kind of a person, and what kind of a leader, he is.
