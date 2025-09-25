Former Patriots Receiver Blasts Team's Turnover Issues
If anyone knows a thing or two about ball security, it's a wide receiver from the New England Patriots' Brady/Belichick era.
A big takeaway from the Patriots' 21-14 loss in Week 3 was the number five. The Pats turned the ball over five times especially in crucial times when they could have taken advantage of the scoreboard.
Until Week 4's game against the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots' turnover issues are likely to be the topic of many analysts' discussions on what they need to work on. So much so that even another former player added his two cents in the chatter.
Former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver for the Patriots, Chris Hogan, spoke about ball safety and even brought up a prime example of what to do in a game so a defender can strip the pigskin from you.
Hogan appeared on his weekly podcast, The Patriots Report, with Pats beat reporter Christopher Price from the Boston Globe.
Hogan held no punches as he singled out running back Rhamondre Stevenson's mishaps against the Steelers this past week.
"Rhamondre, guess what? Every single linebacker, defensive end, corner, safety, they are coming in like this..." Hogan made a gesture with his hands signifying how defenders strip the ball. "So understand that, put your hands on it."
Hogan then elaborated on the importance of ball security by giving an example of a funny but necessary way he held onto the ball when scoring a touchdown after Stephon Gilmore had stripped it from him.
The former Patriots wide receiver saw what we all saw in the Patriots-Steelers game, so he didn't want to delve too deeply into any of the issues plaguing the Patriots that could hinder their success, because even he knows this team is better than it is currently.
"This is a better football team, man," Hogan said to his co-host and the audience listening on. "We've got to clean up a lot of little details and a lot of little things. These are things that can get cleaned up. And if it's gonna happen now in Week 3, I'd rather it happen now."
Hogan's attention to the little things clearly proves he was coached by Bill Belichick, who always paid close attention to details, as it was often the small things that determined whether you win or lose.
Although this is tough love, Hogan still seems optimistic, as just a week ago, he was admiring Drake Maye's leadership on the sidelines.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!