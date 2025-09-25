Patriots' Drake Maye Must Eliminate Rookie Mistakes
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye isn't a rookie anymore, but he has looked like one at times during his second season.
Maye fumbled the ball in the team's Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers trying to make a late play to rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.
"Yeah, just saw TreVeyon late and tried to do something stupid. Really I think it's just continue playing. Really my capability, feet outside the pocket makes it tough on them. They're a good front. I thought those guys up front blocked their butts off, but just be decisive, and if I have to take a sack, just take care of the football. That's the number one thing," Maye said postgame.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knows how it feels to take on a rookie quarterback. It can be daunting for quarterbacks as they enter the NFL, but changes have to be made from the college game to the pros because the quality of the players is just that much better.
Vrabel spoke about Maye's fumble and the conversation he had with the young quarterback.
"Well, I think we've heard it here before, but everybody's trying to make a play, we just need to make good plays. Not putting the ball at risk, understanding that there's a timing element to protection and that we certainly don't have all day based on the amount of people that we keep in in protection," Vrabel said.
"So, I think that that's critical that once it gets past the first or second read, that we're going to have to be ready to get rid of the football or make sure that we're securing it at the end of the play."
Maye will have a chance to redeem himself in Week 4 when the Carolina Panthers come to town. If he can find a way to make stronger decisions that lead to fewer turnovers, the Patriots will have a better chance to walk away with a win.
If these mistakes persist, serious questions about Maye's future will have to be asked.
