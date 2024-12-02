Patriots' Drake Maye Gives Two-Word Response to Loss
The New England Patriots looked like they might end up pulling off their fourth win of the season yesterday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite being so close to a win, it all slipped away from them in the final minute of the game.
Not only did they allow the Colts to score a touchdown after being up 24-17, they gave up a two-point conversion on an Anthony Richardson run as well to lose.
With the loss, the Patriots dropped to 3-10 on the season.
Following the game, rookie quarterback Drake Maye spoke out with a brutal two-word response to the loss.
"It's heartbreak," Maye stated.
No team likes to lose. New England has done plenty of losing this season and it is obviously getting old for them.
That being said, at this stage in their rebuilding, losing could be the best thing that could happen to them. There are a lot of very talented players who will be available at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft class.
If the season ended today, the Patriots would hold the No. 4 overall pick. There is still a chance that they could end up with a higher pick depending on how the rest of the season goes.
Should they end up landing the No. 1 overall pick somehow, being able to draft Travis Hunter would be a massive win. Hunter would give them the No. 1 wide receiver option that they need to place alongside Maye. It's not likely that they'll get that pick, but there's a chance.
Unfortunately, with a young team, losing can get demoralizing. Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff needs to find a way to keep the team morale upbeat.
Maye will be a big part of that effort as well. The young quarterback has already taken on a large leadership role and he needs to motivate his teammates.
New England is headed into its bye week. They'll have some time to get focused again and try to finish out the season stronger and at least continue developing and improving as a team.
