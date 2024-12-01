Patriots Legend Randy Moss Announces Health Battle
When the New England Patriots brought in superstar wide receiver Randy Moss, no one could have guessed just how big of an impact the NFL legend would end up making.
Everyone knows that Moss is one of the best wide receivers to ever play professional football, but he put together some massive years with the Patriots. Unfortunately, he never ended up winning a Super Bowl with the team.
Despite that fact, Moss is still well-loved by the New England fan base. He will forever be a part of the Patriots' organization.
Now, it sounds like he needs some positive thoughts and prayers heading his way.
This morning, on Sunday NFL Countdown, Moss announced that he is dealing with some kind of health issue and he requested prayers to come his way.
“Your boy has been battling something internally. I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessed hands on me and my family through these hard times.”
Here is the video of Moss announcing the issue:
While he didn't announce what he's dealing with, it's clear that it's something at least relatively serious for him to come out and request prayer.
Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Moss through whatever it is that he's dealing with. Hopefully, he's able to overcome the current issues that he's going through and get back to full health.
Throughout his NFL career, Moss put up monstrous numbers. He ended up playing in 218 games, catching 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. He recorded a career-best 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns in one year with New England back in 2007.
All of that being said, the hope is that Moss will heal and get back to 100 percent. For now, all fans can do is wait for another update from Moss and send him positive thoughts and prayers.
