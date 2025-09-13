Patriots Expected to Give Benched LB Second Chance
When the inactives were announced 90 minutes before the New England Patriots' kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders, Anfernee Jennings spot in the lineup was what head coach Mike Vrabel described as a "tough decision." One week later, the Miami Dolphins loom and Jennings is expected to suit up.
"(It's) a game you look forward to, for one," Jennings said at his locker Friday afternoon. "But you always know that the weather could play a part in it, and you just look forward to go out there and compete and coming back with a dub."
The edge rusher -- who had his name thrown around in trade rumors this summer -- was a healthy scratch for the team, seeing the likes of Keion White, K'Lavon Chaisson, Harold Landry and undrafted rookie Elijah Ponder get snaps over him.
Now with White dealing with an illness that's knocked him out of contention for Sunday, the first opportunity for Jennings has opened up. When Vrabel was asked about the veteran at his Friday press conference, the head coach praised the former Alabama star.
“I think Anfernee is very ready," he said. "We could only have so many guys active. I’m excited to see Anthony play. He’s always been prepared and taking advantage of his opportunities. He’ll continue, I would imagine, to do that on Sunday and play hard and play physical and be ready to go."
Vrabel declined to answer if White's illness would impact his availability in the long term. He wasn't reportedly spotted at all at the facility during the week.
In what will be his first game of the season, Jennings is aware of what he has to do. The Dolphins running attack -- predicated on star running back De'Von Achane -- likes to run off the edges, right where Jennings will be located.
"You got to play with good fundamentals, good technique, and just try and build a wall," Jennings said. "Everybody flying to the football and doing our job."
As for the missed week, the veteran didn't forget how to play football. It just gave him a week to reset and prepare for when he does get his opportunity on the field with the Patriots.
“I’m very comfortable,” Jennings said. “At the end of the day, it’s football. I just look forward to go out there and do my job to help the team win.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!