Patriots Expected to Make Massive Tee Higgins Splash
The New England Patriots have some major potential to make some waves in this year's free agency class.
Heading into this offseason, the Patriots are set to have the most available cap space in the NFL at over $100 million and have a collection of needs to address on the roster. And when looking at who this team could look at picking up, one big name consistently lands in conversations as a prime candidate for New England to sign –– Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
One of the NFL's bright young receivers, Higgins will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. With another productive season in the books for Cincinnati, he'll be among the hottest names on the market for opposing teams to pursue, and it sounds like the Patriots could be at the top of that list.
According to Jason La Canfora, the Patriots "really want" to sign Tee Higgins this offseason, and some GMs around the league believe they could break the bank to acquire his services.
“Multiple executives I spoke with predicted Higgins will land at least $30 million per season," La Canfora reported. “I think he’s going to New England,” the first GM said. Patriots owner Robert Kraft “took a lot of s--- for not spending any money, rightfully so, and I hear they really want this guy.”
At an average contract value of $30 million per season, that number would put him near the top of the list of the NFL's highest paid receivers, with Justin Jefferson leading the group at $34 million annually.
The Patriots have a major need at the position, and have the money to spend. Therefore, the fit of Higgins landing with Foxborough isn't too tough to imagine.
Last season, Higgins posted 911 receiving yards on 73 receptions, also hauling in a career-high 10 touchdowns. The Bengals and Joe Burrow seem eager in trying to retain him, but at $30 million and maybe higher a season, such a deal could be a tough pill to swallow for Cincinnati and their front office.
For the Patriots, it would be a heavy bill to spend, yet one they have the money for and could ultimately be necessary for getting this offense back on track and facilitating the best development for Drake Maye under center.
Time will tell if this New England front office is aggressive enough to make such a move come to fruition.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!