TreVeyon Henderson Ready to Join Patriots Culture
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When the New England Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson during the early stages of day two of the 2025 NFL Draft, he was admittedly “surprised.”
Still, the versatile back, who helped the Buckeyes capture the 2024 College Football National Championship, understands that he is about to join a franchise rich with championship pedigree.
“What excites me the most is being a part of the culture, Henderson told reporters via video conference. “You know what they are trying to do in New England … they're always trying to compete for a Super Bowl.”
The Patriots added Henderson to coach Mike Vrabel’s “Foxborough Fold” via pick 38 in the second round. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Buckeyes team captain should provide an exciting complement to presumed starting back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Henderson has the potential of becoming an explosive playmaker in Josh McDaniels’ offense. The 22-year-old earned third-team All-Big Ten honors for National Champions last season. As a team, Henderson played in all 16 games, making nine starts. He carried the ball 144 times for 1,016 yards and ten rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, the Hopewell, Virginia native showcased his prowess by catching 27 passes for 284 yards and five receiving scores.
With the fourth overall selection, New England addressed their need at offensive tackle by selecting former LSU left tackle Will Campbell on day one. Depite their need for help at receiver, or additional potency in pass defense, there is merit to forging a new foundation with a dual-threat offenisve weapon.
As such, Henderson is now a New England Patriot. He joins Stevenson, Antonio Gibson and Terrell Jennings on the team’s positional depth chart. Though he is eager to showcase his individual talent, he also recognizes the value and strength he will find in the numbers of those he will now call teammates.
“I’m excited to learn from those guys [Stevenson, Gibson] and looking to build and grow with them,” Henderson stated. ”I’m really looking forward to it.”
